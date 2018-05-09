Serveis
09 de maig de 2018
09.05.2018
Sense cola, sense trucs, només gravetat: descobreix l'art de Michael Grab

L'artista només necessita pedres, temps i equilibri natural per crear increïbles obres

09.05.2018 | 19:19
Una de les obres de Grab.

Michael Grab crea increïbles escultures de roques equilibrades. L'artista construeix espectaculars torres de pedres usant la gravetat com a única "cola" per mantenir-les juntes i en equilibri.



Encara que pugui semblar una cosa fàcil un cop visualitzem les escultures de roques, aconseguir-ho implica una gran habilitat per trobar l'equilibri natural entre elles. Grab ha creat una col·lecció d'aquestes escultures -a la qual ha anomenat 'Gravity Glue'-, amb la qual comparteix la seva experiència i recorregut per l'art de l'equilibri en les pedres.

??

Una publicación compartida de Michael Grab (@gravityglue) el



L'artista va començar practicant aquesta tècnica per simple curiositat, però durant els últims anys ho ha convertit en un ritual curatiu que fomenta la cultura de la meditació i el benestar mental, a part de l'art i el bon gust pel disseny.

The original balance (previous post) fell within a few minutes.. so this is the rebuild. Disregarding the side and bottom embellishments, the core balance consists of the same rocks, same order as the original, however with 3 distinct differences — 2 blatantly obvious, the 3rd much more nuanced, but still distinct enough for me to prefer the original build. Can you distinguish the 3 differences in the core, from the original (previous post)? € € I made sure to rebuild this one with special attention to the locking of vertices in the spine, in order to maximize stability.. (every balance point is its own universe) ??... tune in... € € Since this one was more stable, I decided to play a bit with the sides and bottom.. — another highly original gravity glue design/build concept (specifically in the realm of rockbalancing), dating back to my early years of practice.. € € #meditation #balance #art #zen #zeropoint #yoga #tunein #gravityglue #prettyrocks #original

Una publicación compartida de Michael Grab (@gravityglue) el



'Gravity Glue' és una barreja de meditació, equilibri i art que Grab ha aplicat a tot el món. Canadà, Alemanya, Croàcia, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Espanya, Itàlia, Islàndia i una llarga llista de països on ha irradiat el lema "No glue, no tricks, just gravity" (Sense enganxar, sense trucs, només gravetat).

Once you realize how many single, massive rocks are tipped throughout this frame, you might gain a sense of just how psychotic things get at times.. ?? but this entire garden was merely a stepping stone to a greater creation.. well it´s all kinda one but the dance changed into some kinda magic previously unseen .. also, if interested, I have a first person POV (GoPro) recording on YouTube of this front and center balance... I think listed under the name "stone poetry" ... also if you dig around in my website blog you can find this garden in extended written and photographic evolution.. as well as the "greater creation" I mentioned before.. € € #stonepoetry #reflections #gravityglue #bethebalance #doforlove

Una publicación compartida de Michael Grab (@gravityglue) el



"L'element més fonamental de l'equilibri en un sentit físic, és trobar algun tipus de trípode de la roca per estar dret, revela Michael Grab. Per a l'artista és molt important 'conèixer' les roques amb les que es treballa i saber que depèn dels caràcters que tingui cada una, encaixarà millor amb unes que amb altres. "El truc és jugar i experimentar", afegeix.



