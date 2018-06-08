Manrusionica: consulta la programació i els horaris

Manrusionica farà bategar durant 19 hores aquest dissabte el centre històric de la capital del Bages amb una constel·lació d´una quinzena d´artistes, consagrats i emergents, de la música electrònica.
Tot seguit consulta la programació i els horaris de cada un d'ells.
Escenari Ca l'Arpellot (parc de la Seu)
- AKKAN (live) 12.30-13.30 h
- NEONIZED Dj´s 13.30-15.00 h
- JOSEPH (live) 15.00-16.00 h
- BEATLOVE (live) 16.00-17.00 h
- JMII 17.00-19.00 h
- FERNANDO LAGRECA (live) 19.00-20.00 h
- LESS THAN D118C0. LKGT 20.30-01.00 h
Escenari Thunderbitch (plaça de la Reforma)
- YLIA 19.30-22.00 h
- NIGHTWAVE 22.00-00.00 h
- KULTURBOND by Gerard3D, Gabriel Casanova, 00.00-00.15 h
- Alex Plaza &VPM. Sound Desing by DEROBLA
- CORA NOVOA 00.15-02.15 h
- KULTURBOND by Gerard3D, Gabriel Casanova, 02.15-02.30 h
- Alex Plaza &VPM. Sound Desing by DEROBLA
Sala Stroika
- KYAR 00.00-01.45 h
- ADWER (live) 01.45-02.45 h
- UMWELT 02.45-04.45 h
- BLUSH RESPONSE (live) 04.45-05.45 h
- DELUSIONS (live) 05.45-06.45 h