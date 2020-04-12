Serveis
12 de abril de 2020
12.04.2020
Boris Johnson rep l'alta després d'haver estat ingressat tota una setmana a l'UCI

El primer ministre ha donat un missatge de gratitud i esperança a través de Twitter

12.04.2020 | 21:48
Imatge del primer minsitre anglès, Boris Johnson, aquest diumenge 12 d'abril
Imatge del primer minsitre anglès, Boris Johnson, aquest diumenge 12 d'abril

Boris Johnson és un dels molts polítics que s'ha vist afectat de manera directa pel coronavirus, havent de romandre ingressat en l'UCI després d'empitjorar en el seu estat de salut després de donar positiu. Però el primer ministre anglès per fi ha rebut l'alta hospitalària.

El polític ha estat traslladat a la seva residència vacacional, Chequers, des d'on ha volgut trencar el seu silenci a través d'un vídeo penjat a Twitter per explicar com es troba i com serà la seva adaptació.



"He abandonat avui l'hospital després d'una setmana en la qual el Servei Nacional de Salut (NHS, en les seves sigles en anglès) m'ha salvat la vida, no tinc cap dubte. I em resulta difícil trobar les paraules adequades per expressar el deute que tinc amb ells", ha començat el primer ministre fins i tot amb aspecte convalescent, assegurant que "això podia haver anat per un costat o per un altre", en referència a l'evolució del seu estat de salut.

"Guanyarem al coronavirus perquè el nostre NHS és el cor d'aquest país. És el millor que té aquest país. És imbatible. I la seva força és el seu amor", ha expressat el polític sobre els sanitaris anglesos. "La raó per la qual el meu cos va començar a rebre l'oxigen necessari va ser perquè cada segon d'aquelles dues nits van estar vigilant-me, i atenent-me i realitzant les intervencions que van considerar necessàries", ha continuat, parlant concretament dels infermers que van estar al seu costat durant el seu ingrés.

Un missatge d'esperança i força, en el qual Boris també ha volgut aclarir que encara no es reincorporarà a les seves obligacions professionals i que continua recuperant-se.
