Boris Johnson rep l'alta després d'haver estat ingressat tota una setmana a l'UCI

Boris Johnson és un dels molts polítics que s'ha vist afectat de manera directa pel coronavirus, havent de romandre ingressat en l'UCI després d'empitjorar en el seu estat de salut després de donar positiu. Però el primer ministre anglès per fi ha rebut l'alta hospitalària.



El polític ha estat traslladat a la seva residència vacacional, Chequers, des d'on ha volgut trencar el seu silenci a través d'un vídeo penjat a Twitter per explicar com es troba i com serà la seva adaptació.





It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.



The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5