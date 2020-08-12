Serveis
12 de agost de 2020
12.08.2020
Diversos ferits greus després de descarrilar un tren de passatgers a Escòcia

La ministra principal d'Escòcia, Nicola Sturgeon, ho ha descrit com un «incident extremadament greu»

12.08.2020 | 14:57
Diverses persones han resultat ferides de gravetat aquest dimecres en descarrilar un tren de passatgers a Escòcia, a l'altura de la localitat de Stonehaven, pel que sembla, pels danys causats per les fortes pluges dels últims dies.

La ministra principal d'Escòcia, Nicola Sturgeon, ho ha descrit com un "incident extremadament greu" i de moment només ha confirmat diversos "ferits greus". "Tots els meus pensaments estan amb els implicats", ha dit, segons informa BBC.



El primer ministre de Regne Unit, Boris Johnson, també ha reaccionat via Twitter per a declarar-se "entristit per aquest greu incident", així com per expressar el seu suport als afectats i donar les gràcies als serveis d'emergències.



Fins al lloc de l'accident s'han traslladat nombrosos efectius dels serveis d'emergències, inclosos 30 vehicles i un helicòpter.

Les tempestes que han afectat aquests dies el centre i l'est de la regió britànica han provocat problemes en el servei ferroviari.

