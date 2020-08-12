Diversos ferits greus després de descarrilar un tren de passatgers a Escòcia

Diverses persones han resultat ferides de gravetat aquest dimecres en descarrilar un tren de passatgers a Escòcia, a l'altura de la localitat de Stonehaven, pel que sembla, pels danys causats per les fortes pluges dels últims dies.



La ministra principal d'Escòcia, Nicola Sturgeon, ho ha descrit com un "incident extremadament greu" i de moment només ha confirmat diversos "ferits greus". "Tots els meus pensaments estan amb els implicats", ha dit, segons informa BBC.





This is an extremely serious incident. I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020

I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2020

These are pictures from Aberdeenshire in Scotland where a train has derailed near Stonehaven pic.twitter.com/M8z1N9qB9o — Chris Chambers (@CapitalChambo) August 12, 2020

El primer ministre de Regne Unit,, també ha reaccionat via Twitter per a declarar-se "entristit per aquest greu incident", així com per expressar el seu suport als afectats i donar les gràcies als serveis d'emergències.Fins al lloc de l'accident s'han traslladat nombrosos efectius dels serveis d'emergències, inclososLes tempestes que han afectat aquests dies el centre i l'est de la regió britànica han provocat problemes en el servei ferroviari.