Haya Abu alOuf, a survivor of the #WehdaStreetMassacre in #Gaza that took away the lives of 42 of her family members, neighbors, and loved ones, has something to say to the world. Hear her out!

Video credit: Al Masdar News Translated by our writer, Hanya Aljamal.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/fn0L11nrLy