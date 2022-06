#Israel: #GhufranHamedWarasneh is the 2nd woman journalist killed in occupied West Bank by Israeli fire in less than a month. Palestinian Red Crescent said she was denied medical aid for 20 min after being fatally shot. #EndImpunity (1/2)



Read more: https://t.co/3pho6Jmkmg pic.twitter.com/avRT4gJn44