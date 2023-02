Woah a big shake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep, 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island.



Remember, Drop, Cover and Hold is the right action to take in an earthquake. Learn how you can get ready at https://t.co/7q1ydzqdCV. Stay safe Aotearoa 💛 pic.twitter.com/ouQ8RkgH05