21 de març de 2019
21.03.2019
Amenacen amb expulsar una dona d'un vol «per portar roba inapropiada»

«Tenia quatre empleats al meu voltant esperant que em tapés o, en cas contrari, em traurien de l'avió»

21.03.2019

Els controls de seguretat als aeroports solen ser bastant estrictes per a tot allò que suposi una amenaça per al benestar de les persones. Solen posar pegues pels líquids, però mai per la roba que porten els passatgers. Això últim va passar amb una passatgera a l'aeroport de Birmingham, quan va veure com un assistent de vol de Thomas Cook, es va negar a portar-la de vacances, perquè el seu model era "inadequat", segons ha informat The Mirror.




La jove, que volava a Tenerife, ha denunciat a través del seu compte a Twitter que va ser interceptada en el mateix avió per part de la tripulació perquè la seva roba "causava ofensa i era inapropiada". "Tenia quatre empleats al meu voltant esperant que em tapés o, en cas contrari, em traurien de l'avió", indica. A més, li va demanar a la gent que votés si pensaven que la seva elecció de roba era adequada per a viatjar.

"Ningú va dir res", assegura la noia, que només va escoltar el menyspreu d'un home: "Calla patètica i posa't una jaqueta!".

"El meu cosí, que estava assegut a la part davantera de l'avió, em va donar la seva jaqueta i el personal no es va retirar fins que, finalment, me la vaig posar", continua la passatgera afectada qui, assegura, "em vaig quedar tremolant".
