Amenacen amb expulsar una dona d'un vol «per portar roba inapropiada»

Els controls de seguretat als aeroports solen ser bastant estrictes per a tot allò que suposi una amenaça per al benestar de les persones. Solen posar pegues pels líquids, però mai per la roba que porten els passatgers. Això últim va passar amb una passatgera a l'aeroport de Birmingham, quan va veure com un assistent de vol de Thomas Cook, es va negar a portar-la de vacances, perquè el seu model era "inadequat", segons ha informat The Mirror.





Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn't "cover up" as I was "causing offence" and was "inappropriate". They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY