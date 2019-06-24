De quin color són aquestes boles?

Les boles d'aquesta imatge semblen grogues, vermelles i porpres encara que, en realitat, són totes marrons. L'efecte òptic que ens impedeix veure-ho es produeix quan franges successives de blau, verd i vermell divideixen les esferes.





A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2 — David Novick (@NovickProf) 14 de juny de 2019

Your image, with all colours whose Lab color distance from (RGB) #f5c882 is in the 20th percentile or greater, replaced by #ffffff. pic.twitter.com/3iSN8P2ZEE — Jon Seymour (@jonseymour) 15 de juny de 2019

As explained by @generuso, Munker-Wihite and similar illusions work because the acuity of vision of color is not as great as the acuity of vision of form. See also https://t.co/MrcZxPjuFg. — David Novick (@NovickProf) 15 de juny de 2019

A *four*-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellow, orange, light-green, and light-violet. In fact, all have exactly the same base color (RGB 236,255,131). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/5AJNnkOWZp — David Novick (@NovickProf) 17 de juny de 2019

A three-color confetti illusion with cubes, which appear to be blue, green, and yellow but in fact are all exactly the same light-green color (RGB 198,255,189). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/L5PvZQjWci — David Novick (@NovickProf) 15 de juny de 2019

A new Munker illusion with partial confetti effect: The four spheres appear to be gold, red, blue, and silver but are all exactly the same color (base color RGB RGB 255,216,255). Original png at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/XqbuSQ1cJ2 — David Novick (@NovickProf) 7 de maig de 2019

L'autor de la il·lusió òptica,, confirma que les boles tenen la mateixa base de color (RGB 255.188.144) i que l'efecte augmenta a mesura que un redueix la mida de la imatge. Les esferes es veurien d'aquesta manera sense les franges:El professor -que es dedica a ensenyar Educació en Enginyeria a la Universitat de Texas- ha avisat al seu compte de Twitter que si el nostre cervell deixa de percebre la il·lusió òptica, hauríem de concentrar la nostra atenció en les franges de colors i no en les esferes: segons ha explicat, la il·lusió òptica es produeix perquèAquesta és una de les il·lusions de Munker que Novick denomina ''. La il·lusió d'Munker és un efecte que porta el cervell a organitzar la informació d'acord amb la luminància percebuda de l'objecte. En aquesta il·lusió influeix la percepció del color o dels colors adjacents. La paraula clau aquí és. Aquesta il·lusió òptica està estretament relacionada amb la il·lusió de Munker-White que ens fa percebre més lluminositat en els tons quan estan més a prop de colors blancs que de negres. El perfil de Novick n'està ple: