14 de novembre de 2019
14.11.2019
No et perdis les imatges més divertides del 2019 al món animal

Els Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reconeixen les fotografies més alegres de les criatures salvatges

14.11.2019 | 11:35
La imatge guanyadora.
La imatge guanyadora.

El certamen Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019, que premia les fotografies més divertides fetes a animals salvatges, ha donat a conèixer els seus guanyadors. Aquest és un premi que s'otorga des de l'any 2015 i en aquesta edició ha comptat amb 4.000 participants d'uns 70 paísos d'arreu del món. 

I la imatge que ha rebut el primer premi del concurs no pot se més explicativa del que busquen... La imatge guanyadora és una fotografia de Sarah Skinner feta a Botsuana on es pot veure un petit lleó intentant agafar les parts del seu pare. «Grab life by the...!» és el titol de la imatge, frase que es podria traduir com a «Agafa la vida pels...!».



Però la resta de fotos guardonades en els Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 no són menys divertides i de ben segur et faran somriure. Lleons lluitant, peixos perseguits per taurons, ocells esbarallant-se o una llúdriga espantada en són alguns del exemples.

No et perdis en els següents tuits les imatges més destacades. 

















