No et perdis les imatges més divertides del 2019 al món animal

El certamen Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019, que premia les fotografies més divertides fetes a animals salvatges, ha donat a conèixer els seus guanyadors. Aquest és un premi que s'otorga des de l'any 2015 i en aquesta edició ha comptat amb 4.000 participants d'uns 70 paísos d'arreu del món.



I la imatge que ha rebut el primer premi del concurs no pot se més explicativa del que busquen... La imatge guanyadora és una fotografia de Sarah Skinner feta a Botsuana on es pot veure un petit lleó intentant agafar les parts del seu pare. «Grab life by the...!» és el titol de la imatge, frase que es podria traduir com a «Agafa la vida pels...!».





We're proud to announce that the OVERALL WINNER of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is... Sarah Skinner (@images_wildlife), for her amazing image entitled "Grab life by the ...!" ? pic.twitter.com/cATQ8Si29P — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) November 13, 2019

The @AffinitybySerif People's Choice Award, voted for by you, goes to Harry Walker! His charming shot of a slightly bemused sea otter in Alaska is titled 'Oh My'... ? pic.twitter.com/UmLVTpy57p — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) November 13, 2019

Greg couldn't understand what had happened to his friend's head and why it was lit up like a pumpkin... #Halloween ? (? by Co Grift) pic.twitter.com/LRuQSsKtcV — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) October 31, 2019

Are you ready to find out the winner of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards?!... Come back tomorrow for our big reveal! ? #OneMoreDay (? by Vicki Jauron) pic.twitter.com/PwAOJSlZqv — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) November 12, 2019

Interested in going on an INCREDIBLE photo safari? We're excited to be offering you the chance to join the founders of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, Paul and @SullamPhoto, in Tanzania: https://t.co/4cvybjUOrV (? by Muriel Vekemans) ?? pic.twitter.com/4DxDjFcrub — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) November 7, 2019

King Penguins have always been way ahead of current fashions... coming soon to hairdressers all over the world... #BadHairDay ? (? by Eric Keller) pic.twitter.com/TEjLu4jRaN — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) November 4, 2019

Thank you to everyone who entered our @affinitybyserif #PeoplesChoiceAwards! The prize draw is now closed, but we'll announce the winner on Nov 13th! ? (? @jamesvodicka #2019finalist) pic.twitter.com/x03qeu7jER — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) November 1, 2019

"Did you hear that? It's just 2 weeks to go until the winners of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are announced!" ? (? by Vlado Pirsa #2019finalist) pic.twitter.com/LybJVCcdU4 — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) October 30, 2019

Dance like no one is watching... even when the watching is about as intense as it gets! (? by Adwait Aphale) #GlobalCatDay ? pic.twitter.com/1Z7A1CGcpA — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) October 16, 2019

"He's right behind me, isn't he?!" ?? (? by Anthony Petrovich) #2019finalist pic.twitter.com/O33wXUY44e — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) October 25, 2019

Però. Lleons lluitant, peixos perseguits per taurons, ocells esbarallant-se o una llúdriga espantada en són alguns del exemples.No et perdis en els següents tuits les imatges més destacades.