08 de maig de 2020
08.05.2020
Els enterramorts més famosos del món demanen que et quedis a casa

«Recorda, queda't a casa o balla amb nosaltres», afirmen al vídeo

08.05.2020 | 19:15
És probable que el mem dels enterramorts ballant amb un taüt sobre les seves espatlles sigui un dels més populars que ha deixat l'estat d'alarma, ja que els usuaris de les xarxes socials l'han utilitzat per a fer broma. Per això, aprofitant la seva projecció, els protagonistes de l'enregistrament han aprofitat per a enviar un missatge.



El mem es va fer viral al llarg d'aquestes setmanes per utilitzar-se per a acompanyar vídeos sobre imprudències, accidents, accions perillosa o declaracions incendiàries, quan comença a sonar el principi de la cançó Astronomia, de Vicetone & Tony Igy.
