Els enterramorts més famosos del món demanen que et quedis a casa

És probable que el mem dels enterramorts ballant amb un taüt sobre les seves espatlles sigui un dels més populars que ha deixat l'estat d'alarma, ja que els usuaris de les xarxes socials l'han utilitzat per a fer broma. Per això, aprofitant la seva projecció, els protagonistes de l'enregistrament han aprofitat per a enviar un missatge.





From NANA OTAFRIJA to all the doctors in the world ??

Thank you ????

Mention ???? all the doctors out there with your country flag. #COVID?19 #CoffinMeme #benjaminaidoo #nanaotafrija #CoffinDance #Doctors pic.twitter.com/OVrv5Ib8pz