De Florida a Sydney: l'odissea d'un gos per tal de reunir-se amb la seva família

Quan la família Eilbeck va haver de deixara la seva gossa salsitxa Pip als Estats Units a causa de la pandèmia de covid-19, mai van imaginar que el periple de la seva mascota per tal de reunir-se amb ells anava a ser com l'odissea d'Ulisses.



Tot va començar a la fi de març, quan Austràlia va anunciar que tancava les seves fronteres i l'estat de Florida, als Estats Units, va demanar a tots els no residents que abandonessin el país i tornessin als seus llocs d'origen. Els cinc membres de la família Eilbeck (els pares Zoe i Guy, els dos nens Cam i Max i la gosseta Pip) estaven en aquells moments a Key West, en el marc d'un llarg projecte que els havia portat a deixar la seva residència a Austràlia per a recórrer el món amb vaixell, una iniciativa que documentaven en el seu compte d'Instagram @noplans.justopcions.





Donades les circumstàncies, van decidir volar des de Florida fins a Carolina del Sud per a emprendre el viatge de retorn, però no van aconseguir a temps els permisos per a emportar-se a Pip amb ells, ja que "portar a un gos a Austràlia amb avió porta uns sis mesos per tota la paperassa que cal fer", explica Guy, el pare de família.



Cuidadores solidàries

Quarantena per covid a Austràlia

És per això que van deixar a Pip a cura de, una dona que té una granja de bisons en la zona i a la qual els Eilbeck coneixen per la seva afició nàutica comuna, amb l'esperança que les restriccions elevades per la pandèmia duressin poc i poguessin tornar-se a reunir amb l'animal en un curt espai de temps. El, la família Eilbeck va volar a Sydney.No obstant això, el tancament va durar més del que van preveure. En no poder-se fer càrrec de Pip més temps, Williams va recórrer a una xarxa solidària per a demanade l'animal, i així va ser com va entrar en contacte amb, de Hillsborough, a Carolina del Nord, i allí es va traslladar elmentre la família feia el possible per agilitar els papers perquè sortís del país. "És adorable, petita, tendra i dolça", diu Steinberg sobre Pip. "Però té algunes reaccions que no tenia abans, a causa de com ha estat abandonada precipitadament". "No té ni idea del dur que està treballant la seva família per tal recuperar-la", ha explicat Steinberg a la premsa australiana.El, Pip es va traslladar de nou, aquesta vegada per a viure amb, una tercera cuidadora que va romandre amb ella gairebé un mes. El, Pip va aconseguir la llum verda per a poder iniciar el camí de tornada a casa., una jove que va conèixer de la problemàtica a través de les xarxes socials, es va oferir a traslladar a la gosseta a Los Angeles, a Califòrnia, per a poder agafar allí el passatge d'avió rumb a Austràlia.Melissa li va evitar així un bon tram de viatge en celler, en comprometre's a embarcar amb ella com a equipatge de cabina en el trajecte des de Charlotte a Carolina per a enllaçar amb el vol de Los Angeles. "Vaig parlar amb Ellen per telèfon, ella volia saber per què anava a fer tot això enmig d'una pandèmia", explica Melissa en conversa amb aquest diari. També va conèixer per videoconferència a la família australiana que li va sufragar el viatge."Anava a ser difícil que trobessin a algú per a creuar el país en un viatge de 6 o 7 hores amb avió, però si li sumes la situació de pandèmia, la demanda d'ajuda a internet gairebé no va tenir respostes encara que es va compartir milers de vegades", explica Melissa Young.Amb tot, quan ella va veure que vivia a prop, assegura que va veure clar que havia d'ajudar. Young és voluntària fa anys en una associació de rescat de gossos, The Sparky Foundation, i va pensar que si es dedica habitualment a buscar amos per a gossos abandonats, per què no ajudar en aquesta altra causa. L'associacióes va encarregar del transport de l'animal en el llarg viatge transoceànic.Amb tot, l'enduriment de les mesures pel covid, en coincidir amb una nova onada de propagació del virus, va obstaculitzar l'entrada directa a Austràlia i l'animal va haver de fer escala a Auckland, Nova Zelanda, després del vol de 18 hores. Allí va romandre dues nits abans d'agafar un quart vol, que la va portar a Melbourne (Austràlia).Quan el retrobament semblava imminent, l'animal va haver de quedar-seEl 3 d'agost estava previst que volés per fi a Sydney, a retrobar-se amb els seus, però aquest dia no hi havia vols programats que poguessin transportar a Pip. Va ser llavors quanque s'ha encarregat de coordinar des d'Austràlia tots els viatges de la seva gosseta, va decidir que Pip ja havia agafat suficients vols, explica al diari 'The Sydney Morning Herald'- i va decidir anar en persona a recollir-la amb cotxe enEl pla es va frustrar de nou perquè les autoritats sanitàries del país van tancar l'estat de Victoria, on se situa Melbourne. Finalment, el passat, i després d'una nova crida a les xarxes socials i amb la mediació de Virgin Austràlia, Pip i la seva família van poder retrobar-se en l'aeroport de Sydney cinc mesos després de separar-se.