De Florida a Sydney: l'odissea d'un gos per tal de reunir-se amb la seva família

Quan la família Eilbeck va haver de deixara la seva gossa salsitxa Pip als Estats Units a causa de la pandèmia de covid-19, mai van imaginar que el periple de la seva mascota per tal de reunir-se amb ells anava a ser com l'odissea d'Ulisses.
Tot va començar a la fi de març, quan Austràlia va anunciar que tancava les seves fronteres i l'estat de Florida, als Estats Units, va demanar a tots els no residents que abandonessin el país i tornessin als seus llocs d'origen. Els cinc membres de la família Eilbeck (els pares Zoe i Guy, els dos nens Cam i Max i la gosseta Pip) estaven en aquells moments a Key West, en el marc d'un llarg projecte que els havia portat a deixar la seva residència a Austràlia per a recórrer el món amb vaixell, una iniciativa que documentaven en el seu compte d'Instagram @noplans.justopcions.
Donades les circumstàncies, van decidir volar des de Florida fins a Carolina del Sud per a emprendre el viatge de retorn, però no van aconseguir a temps els permisos per a emportar-se a Pip amb ells, ja que "portar a un gos a Austràlia amb avió porta uns sis mesos per tota la paperassa que cal fer", explica Guy, el pare de família.
Pip travel update: After 18 hours in her crate, Pip arrived well and remarkably clean at the crack of dawn this morning. Welcome to the Southern Hemisphere, where it's winter so 12degrees and raining in Auckland. She's had some breakfast and is having a rest. We like to think she'll enjoy the sights of New Zealand before she gets on flight number 4 tomorrow but the reality may be a little more subdued. #letsgohome #survivor #covidrefugee #visitnz #travellight #worldtraveler #dogswhotravel #doxie #weinerdog #dachshund #dachshundsofinstagram #airnewzealand?? #dachshundoftheday #cmonpip #homewardbound #noplansjustoptions
Ugh! STILL stuck in Melbourne, as anticipated by some. Pip's missed ANOTHER flight today and the Mel Qantas terminal remains closed. But in the meantime she's going National! Here's a teaser video for the article in tomorrow's Sun Herald about Pip's journey to date. Today she continues to enjoy the comfort and attention of the cousins in Melbourne while the rest of us continue to keep trying to get her home to Sydney. It's been 134 days since we last saw her and 22 days since she left @insteinbergram @staceyhopegreen and @mhyoung83 in the USA. Hurry up home, Pip! #adventuredog #smh #bringpiphome #goingnational #covidrefugee #stillwaiting #melbournelockdown #noplansjustoptions
Pip is doing live cross to Studio10 this morning at 8.15am AEST for any who are interested in following along please tune in to Channel 10! She's settling back into day to day life on the water too with ease - and taking her celebrity status in her stride! #gopipgo #happypuppy #waterdog #studio10 #channel10 #homeatlast #pipthedog #covidrefugeenomore #noplansjustoptions
