La gala d’entrega dels Globus d’Or ha coronat ‘Los Fabelman’ i el seu director, Steven Spielberg, en una nit amb premis molt repartits en què les grans triomfadores han sigut ‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’ amb tres guardons en la categoria de cine, mentre que ‘Colegio Abbott’ ha sigut la més premiada en televisió. ‘Argentina, 1985’ s’ha emportat la glòria en l’apartat de pel·lícula de parla no anglesa.

Aquí, el llistat complet dels guanyadors:

Cine

Millor pel·lícula (Drama)

‘Los Fabelman’

Millor pel·lícula (Comèdia o musical)

‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’

Millor director

Steven Spielberg per ‘Los Fabelman’

Millor guió

Martin McDonagh per ‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’

Millor actriu de drama

Cate Blanchett per ‘Tár’

Millor actor de drama

Austin Butler per ‘Elvis’

Millor actriu de comèdia o musical

Michelle Yeoh per ‘Todo a la vez en todas partes’

Millor actor de comèdia o musical

Colin Farrell per ‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’

Millor actriu de repartiment

Angela Bassett per ‘Black Panther: Wakanda forever’

Millor actor de repartiment

Ke Huy Quan per ‘Todo a la vez en todas partes’

Millor pel·lícula d’animació

‘Pinocho’

Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa

‘Argentina, 1985’

Millor banda sonora original

Justin Hurwitz per ‘Babylon’

Millor cançó

M.M. Keeravaani per ‘Naatu Naatu’

Televisió

Millor sèrie de Televisió (Drama)

‘La casa del dragón’

Millor sèrie de televisió (Musical o comèdia)

‘Colegio Abbott’

Millor actriu de televisió (Drama)

Zendaya per ‘Euphoria’

Millor actor de televisió (Drama)

Kevin Costner per ‘Yellowstone’

Millor actriu de televisió (Musical o comèdia)

Cinquena Brunson per ‘Colegio Abbott’

Millor actor de televisió (Musical o comèdia)

Jeremy Allen White per ‘The bear’

Millor actriu de repartiment de televisió

Julia Garner per ‘Ozark’

Millor actor de repartiment de televisió

Tyler James Williams per ‘Colegio Abbott’

Millor minisèrie o pel·lícula per a televisió

‘The white lotus’

Millor actriu en minisèrie o pel·lícula per a televisió

Amanda Seyfried per ‘The dropout’

Millor actor en minisèrie o pel·lícula per a televisió

Evan Peters per ‘Dahmer’

Millor actriu de repartiment en televisió

Jeniffer Coolidge per ‘The white lotus’

Millor actor de repartiment en televisió

Paul Walter Hauser per ‘Encerrado con el diablo’

Premis a la trajectòria

Premio Cecil B. DeMille

Eddie Murphy

Premi Carol Burnett

Ryan Murphy