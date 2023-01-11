La gala d’entrega dels Globus d’Or ha coronat ‘Los Fabelman’ i el seu director, Steven Spielberg, en una nit amb premis molt repartits en què les grans triomfadores han sigut ‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’ amb tres guardons en la categoria de cine, mentre que ‘Colegio Abbott’ ha sigut la més premiada en televisió. ‘Argentina, 1985’ s’ha emportat la glòria en l’apartat de pel·lícula de parla no anglesa.
Aquí, el llistat complet dels guanyadors:
Cine
Millor pel·lícula (Drama)
‘Los Fabelman’
Millor pel·lícula (Comèdia o musical)
‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’
Millor director
Steven Spielberg per ‘Los Fabelman’
Millor guió
Martin McDonagh per ‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’
Millor actriu de drama
Cate Blanchett per ‘Tár’
Millor actor de drama
Austin Butler per ‘Elvis’
Millor actriu de comèdia o musical
Michelle Yeoh per ‘Todo a la vez en todas partes’
Millor actor de comèdia o musical
Colin Farrell per ‘Almas en pena de Inisherin’
Millor actriu de repartiment
Angela Bassett per ‘Black Panther: Wakanda forever’
Millor actor de repartiment
Ke Huy Quan per ‘Todo a la vez en todas partes’
Millor pel·lícula d’animació
‘Pinocho’
Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa
‘Argentina, 1985’
Millor banda sonora original
Justin Hurwitz per ‘Babylon’
Millor cançó
M.M. Keeravaani per ‘Naatu Naatu’
Televisió
Millor sèrie de Televisió (Drama)
‘La casa del dragón’
Millor sèrie de televisió (Musical o comèdia)
‘Colegio Abbott’
Millor actriu de televisió (Drama)
Zendaya per ‘Euphoria’
Millor actor de televisió (Drama)
Kevin Costner per ‘Yellowstone’
Millor actriu de televisió (Musical o comèdia)
Cinquena Brunson per ‘Colegio Abbott’
Millor actor de televisió (Musical o comèdia)
Jeremy Allen White per ‘The bear’
Millor actriu de repartiment de televisió
Julia Garner per ‘Ozark’
Millor actor de repartiment de televisió
Tyler James Williams per ‘Colegio Abbott’
Millor minisèrie o pel·lícula per a televisió
‘The white lotus’
Millor actriu en minisèrie o pel·lícula per a televisió
Amanda Seyfried per ‘The dropout’
Millor actor en minisèrie o pel·lícula per a televisió
Evan Peters per ‘Dahmer’
Millor actriu de repartiment en televisió
Jeniffer Coolidge per ‘The white lotus’
Millor actor de repartiment en televisió
Paul Walter Hauser per ‘Encerrado con el diablo’
Premis a la trajectòria
Premio Cecil B. DeMille
Eddie Murphy
Premi Carol Burnett
Ryan Murphy