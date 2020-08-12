Arnold Schwarzenegger ja és avi. El que va ser Míster Univers, governador de Califòrnia i estrella de Hollywood s'ha convertit en avi primerenc als seus 72 anys.
Katherine Schwarzenegger, de 30 anys, i l'actor Chris Pratt, de 41, es van convertir en pares d'una nena fa uns dies, segons va publicar la revista 'People.' Hores després del naixement, el germà de Katherine, Patrick, confirmava la notícia i assegurava que tot havia anat bé i que tant la mare com la nena, que es diu Lyla Maria, es trobaven perfectament. «Tothom està bé, va confirmar.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
