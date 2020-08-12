Serveis
Arnold Schwarzenegger ja és avi

Katherine Schwarzenegger i l'actor Chris Pratt anuncien el naixement de la seva filla

12.08.2020 | 16:02
Arnold Schwarzenegger a 'Terminator: Destino Oscuro
Arnold Schwarzenegger a 'Terminator: Destino Oscuro

Arnold Schwarzenegger ja és avi. El que va ser Míster Univers, governador de Califòrnia i estrella de Hollywood s'ha convertit en avi primerenc als seus 72 anys.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, de 30 anys, i l'actor Chris Pratt, de 41, es van convertir en pares d'una nena fa uns dies, segons va publicar la revista 'People.' Hores després del naixement, el germà de Katherine, Patrick, confirmava la notícia i assegurava que tot havia anat bé i que tant la mare com la nena, que es diu Lyla Maria, es trobaven perfectament. «Tothom està bé, va confirmar.



Aquest és el primer fill per a Katherine i el segon per a Pratt, que ja té un un nen de 7 anys del seu primer matrimoni amb l'actriu Anna Farris

Katherine és escriptora i ha publicat diversos llibres infantils, la seva mare és la periodista Maria Shriver Kennedy, neboda del difunt president John F. Kennedy.

Dilluns passat, l'actor ('Jurassic World', 'Guardianes de la galaxia') va compartir una fotografia de la seva filla amb la mare. «Estem més que emocionats d'anunciar el naixement de la nostra filla, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. No podríem ser més feliços. Tant la mare com el nadó estan molt bé. Estem molt beneïts», va dir a les xarxes socials.


Neta amb súper gens

També el veterà actor no va dubtar a mostrar la seva alegria i va assegurar que la seva neta té súper gens: «Crec que aquesta és una experiència única... només pensar en el patrimoni genètic. Pensa en això per un segon... Serà Kennedy, Schwarzenegger i Pratt. Podem fer-ho tot», va dir l'intèrpret de 'Terminator' i va afegir que ara tota la família podrà «resoldre crisis de míssils cubans, matar alienígenes depredadors i fins i tot entrenar dinosaures»
