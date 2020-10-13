Tom Parker, de la banda «The Wanted», anuncia que té un càncer cerebral

Tom Parker, l'exintegrant de la 'boy band' britànica The Wanted, ha revelat que pateix un càncer terminal en estat avançat. El cantant, de 32 anys, ha explicat als seus 142.000 seguidors d'Instagram que ja ha començat a rebre tractament, i que ell i la seva dona, Kelsey Hardwick, actualment embarassada de vuit mesos, han decidit fer pública la notícia per conscienciar de la malaltia. La jove parella, a més, té una altra filla de poca edat.
«Hola, a tots. Sabeu que tots dos hem estat absents a les xarxes socials durant algunes setmanes i és l'hora de dir per què. No hi ha una manera fàcil de dir això», escriu l'artista, amb una imatge de la seva filla de 15 mesos i de la seva dona.
«Després de pensar-ho molt vam decidir que, en lloc de mantenir-ho en secret, faríem una entrevista per donar-ne tots els detalls», apunta Parker, que assegura que estan totalment «devastats».
Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why. There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag
We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible Thank you to @ok_mag for their exclusive interview with us and being so understanding. We are fighting this- thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us ???? Let's do this.
