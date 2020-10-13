Tom Parker, de la banda «The Wanted», anuncia que té un càncer cerebral

Tom Parker, l'exintegrant de la 'boy band' britànica The Wanted, ha revelat que pateix un càncer terminal en estat avançat. El cantant, de 32 anys, ha explicat als seus 142.000 seguidors d'Instagram que ja ha començat a rebre tractament, i que ell i la seva dona, Kelsey Hardwick, actualment embarassada de vuit mesos, han decidit fer pública la notícia per conscienciar de la malaltia. La jove parella, a més, té una altra filla de poca edat.



«Hola, a tots. Sabeu que tots dos hem estat absents a les xarxes socials durant algunes setmanes i és l'hora de dir per què. No hi ha una manera fàcil de dir això», escriu l'artista, amb una imatge de la seva filla de 15 mesos i de la seva dona.



«Després de pensar-ho molt vam decidir que, en lloc de mantenir-ho en secret, faríem una entrevista per donar-ne tots els detalls», apunta Parker, que assegura que estan totalment «devastats».





Ràdio i quimioteràpia

Videoclip a Eivissa

El diagnòstic va arribar després de patir dues convulsions l'estiu passat. La primera va ser al juliol i, llavors, el van posar en llista d'espera per realitzar-li una ressonància magnètica. Al cap de sis setmanes va arribar el segon episodi, molt més greu, quan estaven de vacances a Noruega.Tal com el músic explica a la revista britànica 'OK! Magazine', a l'hospital li van fer tota mena de proves, fins que els metges van trobar un tumor cerebral en estat molt avançat, «el pitjor dels casos». A causa de les restriccions de la Covid-19, a més, va haver de rebre la notícia sol, sense la companyia de la seva dona o algun familiar pròxim.«Sabia que alguna cosa no anava bé, però mai vaig esperar que fos això», explica Parker. «Van córrer la cortina al voltant del meu llit i em van dir: "És un tumor cerebral". Tot el que vaig poder pensar va ser: "Merda". Em vaig quedar en estat de xoc. És un glioblastoma en fase quatre i han dit que és terminal. És massa per lidiar-hi jo sol. Encara no ho he processat», assegura el cantant, que abans d'unir-se a The Wanted, el 2009, va formar part de la banda tribut a Take That coneguda com Take That II.Malgrat el cop, el músic i la seva dona miren de mantenir una actitud positiva. Ell ja està rebent sessions de radioteràpia i quimioteràpia, i tal com explica a les xarxes,«Tots, però lluitarem contra això fins al final. No volem tristesa, només volem amor i positivitat i junts crearem consciència sobre aquesta terrible malaltia i buscarem totes les opcions de tractament disponibles. Serà una batalla dura, però amb l'amor i el recolzament de tots la vencerem. Tom i Kelsey», acaba.Fa més d'una dècada Tom Parker va saltar a la fama amb el grup britanicoirlandès The Wanted, que, que va arribar al número 3 de la llista Billboard dels EUA i el videoclip del qual es va gravar a les platges d'Eivissa, o 'Heart vacancy'. El 2012 la banda es va encarregar de la música original d''Ice Age 4', amb la cançó 'Chasing the sun'.Després de cinc anys, la banda es va dissoldre i els seus cinc integrants van seguir les seves carreres per separat. Per exemple, Parker va donar vida a Danny Zuko en una gira del musical basat en 'Grease'. També ha participat en 'realities' com 'Masterchef Celebrity' a la Gran Bretanya.