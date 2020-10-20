Jeff Bridges revela que té càncer

Jeff Bridges, intèrpret del personatge de Dude a 'El gran Lebowski', va revelar aquest dilluns que li han diagnosticat un càncer del sistema limfàtic, conegut com limfoma, tot i que amb bon pronòstic.



«M'han diagnosticat un limfoma. Tot i que és una malaltia greu, em sento afortunat de tenir un gran equip de metges i el pronòstic és bo», va escriure l'actor a Twitter.





As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.