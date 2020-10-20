Serveis
20 de octubre de 2020
20.10.2020
Jeff Bridges revela que té càncer

L'actor evoca el seu personatge a «El gran Lebowski» per fer públic que li han diagnosticat un linforma

20.10.2020 | 10:21
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges, intèrpret del personatge de Dude a 'El gran Lebowski', va revelar aquest dilluns que li han diagnosticat un càncer del sistema limfàtic, conegut com limfoma, tot i que amb bon pronòstic.

«M'han diagnosticat un limfoma. Tot i que és una malaltia greu, em sento afortunat de tenir un gran equip de metges i el pronòstic és bo», va escriure l'actor a Twitter.



Bridges, nominat a l'Oscar en set ocasions i guanyador d'una estatueta per 'Corazón rebelde' el 2010, explica que aviat començarà el tractament i que anirà informant de com li va.

El limfoma és un tipus de càncer que afecta el sistema immunitari encarregat de combatre els agents infecciosos i nocius per a l'organisme. Existeixen molts tipus de limfoma, un dels més comuns és el de la malaltia de Hodgkin, tot i que l'actor no ha donat més detalls del seu diagnòstic.

Bridges, de 70 anys, ha aprofitat l'ocasió per demanar als nord-americans que votin en les presidencials del 3 de novembre. «Gràcies per les vostres oracions i bons desitjos. I, mentre tinc la vostra atenció, recordeu anar a votar. Perquè estem tots junts en això», ha afegit.
