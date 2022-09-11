Quin temps fa?

Parlem de la pluja = Let’s talk about rain (sense article perquè la referència és genèrica). Aquí plou poc = It doesn’t rain much here (literalment, però menys col·loquialment, Here it rains little). Llamps i trons! = Thunder and lightning! (en anglès, els dos elements s’usen al revés); fig.: Rats!, Damn it! [vulg.]). Un tro i dos llampecs = a thunderclap and two lightning bolts. Un sol abrusador i una xafogor sufocant = a blistering sun and stifling humidity. Fa sol / vent / bo / molta xafogor = It’s sunny / windy / nice out / really muggy. Fa (calor / calor moderada / fresca agradable / fresca incòmoda / fred) = It’s (hot / warm / cool / chilly / cold). Està eboirat, està ennuvolat = It’s foggy, it’s cloudy.

Ploure sobre mullat = It never rains but it pours. Fer (algú) com qui sent ploure = Turn a deaf ear. Ara plouen figues! = Poppycock! Horsefeathers! Pull the other one, it’s got bells on! be right as rain = trobar-se perfectament rain cats and dogs = ploure a bots i barrals El títol? What’s the weather like?