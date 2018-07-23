Serveis
23 de juliol de 2018
23.07.2018
Subscriu-te

Serveis d'utilitat
Manresa
33 / 17º
Berga
29 / 15º
Igualada
34 / 17º

Què és el 'Blue Majik', el superaliment de moda?

Aquesta pols blava s'està convertint en tot un fenomen a les xarxes

23.07.2018 | 20:54
Què és el 'Blue Majik', el superaliment de moda?

Recentment, Instagram s'ha vist envaït per una onada blava. Es tracta del Blue Majik, un superaliment de moda entre les publicacions de molts intagramers. En concret és un derivat de la espirulina, una alga coneguda com "l'or verd" per les seves propietats nutricionals.

Blue Majik ??????????? #stayinyourmagic . To make, blend: 1 cup steamed frozen cauliflower 2 scoops Blue Majik 1/4 cup frozen blueberry 1/2 frozen ripe banana 1/4 ripe avocado 1 chunk pineapple 1 inch cube ginger 1 Scoop Tocos 1 Scoop Vegan Vanilla Protein 2 teaspoon coconut oil 1 teaspoon Maca powder 1 teaspoon Camu Camu Powder . Blue Majik is harvested only from one lake in Oregon where 17 different streams of water deposit. Because of this, Blue Majik is extremely high in minerals, making it even more healthy than the green spirulina we all know and love . Blue Majik can be pretty pricey at $50 bucks a bottle but it´s nutrient dense and strong tasting to boot, so a little goes a long way. I switch between my green and blue spirulina depending on my mood, so I find I can have a bottle for months! . Find Blue Majik and everything else you need for this bowl on the "Shop Superfoods" tab on my site. Link in bio ?? . . #bluemajik #e3live #spirulina #spirulinarecipes #bluemajikbowl #acaibowl #fruitbowl #smoothiebowl #spirulinabowl #veganfood #veganrecipes #grainfreefood #smoothiebowls #smoothiebowlrecipes #smoothiebowlrecipe

Una publicación compartida de Taylor J (@themindfulfoodie_) el



Aquesta variant més blavosa de l'espirulina es pot trobar en pols, per la qual cosa es converteix en ideal per afegir a qualsevol batut o smoothie.

Si aconsegueixes fer-te amb ella és recomanable utilitzar-la diluïda en begudes per dissimular el seu sabor a algues. L'ocupació d'altres aliments complementaris, com les fruites, són un bon recurs per aportar una major espectacularitat al teu plat.



#feelingblue ?????? #Repost @e3live ??? Reposting @amberromaniuk: ... "Hello to all of you! How´s your week going? We have some beautiful ???? weather so it has inspired this blue watermelon chia parfait. So simple to make and using a jar or stemless wineglass is a super easy way to assemble! Who else is loving the blue vibes?!???? Get the recipe at amberapproved.ca! Photo: @momentsmarketingphotog Special thanks to: @enjoyyoso (coconut yogurt) . . . . #bluemajik #chiapudding #parfaits #parfait #watermelon?? #breakfastfood #snacking #naturallysweet #fbcigers #parfait #paleofood #yummmm #deliciousfood #yycfood #beautifulfood #gloobyfood #healthyindulgence #foodforfuel #recipeshare #dairyfreeliving #refinedsugarfree #amberapproved #itsyourheath #feedfeedglutenfree #onthetable #goodmoodfood #nourishyourbody #nutritiousanddelicious #kiwis"

Una publicación compartida de Plantfueled_FrederikkeMS (@plantnutritionlab) el



Fa uns anys, l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) el va catalogar com un superaliment, i és que a més d'estètic, té multitud de beneficis.

L'espirulina funciona com a protector gàstric i la solen prendre els vegetarians ja que és rica amb vitamines B12. A més, cal destacar el seu poder antiinflamatori: promou la recuperació muscular i ajuda amb els dolors de les articulacions.

Així mateix, ajuda a reduir la gana a causa del seu alt contingut en fenilalanina, un aminoàcid amb gran poder saciant. El Blue Majik també conté altres nutrients capaços d'impedir que la nostra pell i cèl·lules envelleixin.

I have to share this delicious recipe. Thank you @thebuddingviolet for all these recipes. Yummy! #Repost from @thebuddingviolet by @quicksave.app ??? Waffle stack anyone? It was waffle Wednesday yesterday and here is proof ??I craved something cream cheesy so I mixed @kitehillfoods cream cheese with a tiny bit of blue spirulina @e3livecanada and some @lakantosweetener maple flavored syrup to give it that right amount of sweetness. Although I must confess I still ended up adding a little more syrup to these stack of yumminess. Gotta love the bright color though! ?? . . . . . #glutenfreewaffles #veganwaffles #kitehill #dairyfree #vegan #glutenfreevegan #bluespirulina #e3live #bluemajik #veganfoodie #letscookvegan #easyrecipe #naturalfood #plantbased #veganfoodlovers #vegansoi #nutrition #eattherainbow #healthfood #healthyliving #instafoodie #whatveganseat #veganfood #creativefood #veganfoodporn #foodphotography #iinhealthcoach #InstaSaveApp #QuickSaveApp

Una publicación compartida de SoyMarianna (@soymarianna_) el





Tot i que no hi ha cap estudi que n'indiqui possibles efectes nocius, no és recomanable tirar-la a la babalà a tots els teus plats. L'espirulina -com altres algues- absorbeixen els minerals pesats i pot produir set, restrenyiment i -en algunes persones- alteració de la glàndula tiroide.
Compartir a Twitter
Compartir a Facebook

Més informació

Enllaços recomanats: Premis cinema
noticias de Regiï¿½7Mapa web
Informació local
Classificats
Especials
Regió7
Publicitat
Serveis
Altres webs del Grup Prensa Ibérica Media
 
Altres webs del Grup Prensa Ibérica Media
 
 
© Edicions Intercomarcals, S.A. Tots els drets reservats.
Avís Legal | Política de Privacitat | Política de Cookies