Què és el 'Blue Majik', el superaliment de moda?

Recentment, Instagram s'ha vist envaït per una onada blava. Es tracta del Blue Majik, un superaliment de moda entre les publicacions de molts intagramers. En concret és un derivat de la espirulina, una alga coneguda com "l'or verd" per les seves propietats nutricionals.





Aquesta variant més blavosa de l'espirulina es pot trobar en pols, per la qual cosa es converteix en ideal per afegir a qualsevol batut o smoothie.Si aconsegueixes fer-te amb ella és recomanable utilitzar-la diluïda en begudes per dissimular el seu sabor a algues. L'ocupació d'altres aliments complementaris, com les fruites, són un bon recurs per aportar una major espectacularitat al teu plat.Fa uns anys, l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) el va catalogar com un superaliment, i és que a més d'estètic, té multitud de beneficis.L'espirulina funciona com a protector gàstric i la solen prendre els vegetarians ja que és rica amb vitamines B12. A més, cal destacar el seu poder antiinflamatori: promou la recuperació muscular i ajuda amb els dolors de les articulacions.Així mateix, ajuda a reduir la gana a causa del seu alt contingut en fenilalanina, un aminoàcid amb gran poder saciant. El Blue Majik també conté altres nutrients capaços d'impedir que la nostra pell i cèl·lules envelleixin.Tot i que no hi ha cap estudi que n'indiqui possibles efectes nocius, no és recomanable tirar-la a la babalà a tots els teus plats. L'espirulina -com altres algues- absorbeixen els minerals pesats i pot produir set, restrenyiment i -en algunes persones- alteració de la glàndula tiroide.