«What the heck is ‘subjunctive’?» (2)

Depenent que vagin en mode indicatiu o en mode subjuntiu, les formes mentre, perquè i encara que del català tenen distintes correspondències en anglès. A saber:

«mentre + indicatiu» expressa temps; en anglès, while: Mentre despares la taula, rentaré els plats = While you clear the table, I’ll wash the dishes.

«mentre + subjuntiu» expressa una condició; en anglès, as long as: Mentre facis el que et dic, te’n sortiràs bé = As long as you do what I tell you, you’ll be fine.

«perquè + indicatiu» expressa causa; en anglès, because: Em paguen més perquè treballo més = They pay me more because I work more.

«perquè + subjuntiu» expressa resultat; en anglès, so that: Em paguen més perquè treballi més = They pay me more so that I’ll I work more.

«encara que + indicatiu» expressa actualitat; en anglès, even though: Encara que plou, sortirem = Even though it’s raining, we’re going out.

«encara que + subjuntiu» expressa una condició; en anglès, per even if: Encara que plogui, sortirem = Even if it rains, we’re going to go out.