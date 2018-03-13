Trump fa fora Rex Tillerson com a secretari d'Estat i fitxa el director de la CIA

El president dels Estats Units, Donald Trump, ha decidit destituir l'actual secretari d'Estat, Rex Tillerson, i nomenar en el seu lloc a Mike Pompeo, que fins aquest dimarts exercia com a director de l'Agència Central d'Intel·ligència (CIA), segons ha anunciat el mateix mandatari.



A finals de novembre, el diari 'The New York Times' va informar que el mandatari nord-americà planejava rellevar Tillerson per situar Pompeo al capdavant del Departament d'Estat però la Casa Blanca ho va negar i Tillerson va continuar en el càrrec.





Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!