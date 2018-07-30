Biquinis amb cinta adhesiva, la nova tendència estiuenca

La nova tendència en vestits de bany pot semblar una mica desgavellada, però en el món de la moda tot és possible. Biquinis fets amb cinta adhesiva són la novetat d'aquest estiu, que torna a sorprendre'ns fins i tot després dels comentats banyadors de vellut.
És el fotògraf Joel Álvarez, el creador del nou projecte anomenat 'Black Tape Project'. Va ser el 2008 quan va sorgir la idea del que després seria un èxit total. Joel va començar el seu treball com a novell utilitzant cinta aïllant negra, d'aquí el nom del projecte, i va anar experimentant amb més formes i colors.
Model @lesleygeronimo Agency @allmodelsworldwide . . Gold Tape is snow available with world wide shipping. Visit link in bio to get your tape today. . . . . Non toxic non residue gold blacktapeproject body tape. Tested and approved by the blacktapeproject. . . . #Blacktape #ablacktapeproject #Bodytape #Goldbodytape #Bodypaint #Goldtape #Goldswinsuit #Notaswimsuit #Miamiswimweek #Swimweek #Miami #Couture #Artbasel #abasel #Pariscouture #si #Coutureweek #NYFW
Dam this year is almost over. It has been such an amazing year. To travel to collaborate and to create has been a blessing. Im so grateful for all the people I've met, worked and gotten to know. In less than a month it will be the blacktapeproject's 10 year anniversary and I'm planning one hell of a 2018. Thank you all for your support and love. #blacktapeproject
|L'últim
|El més llegit