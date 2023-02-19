Com trobes bolets? Com et trobes, boletaire?

El verb find found found se sol traduir en català per trobar quan el sentit és de descobrir una cosa, expressament o per atzar. Cal no confondre aquest verb amb meet met met, que vol dir trobar-se (amb persones) o conèixer per primera vegada. Exemples:

Has trobat el llibre que vas perdre? / Have you found the book you lost?

Vaig trobar un euro al carrer. / I found a euro on the street.

Ens vam trobar a Vic; Ens vam conèixer a Vic. / We met in Vic. El verb find també es tradueix per trobar quan significa percebre: Ho trobo interessant que l'alcalde no hagi dit res. / I find it interesting that the mayor hasn't said anything. El verb find també pot voler dir descobrir, un paper que comparteix amb el verb adverbial find out, verb compost que descriu el resultat d'una investigació o d'un descobriment. Exemples: Quan vam arribar a la botiga, hem trobat que no està oberta al diumenge. / When we got to the shop, we found that it was closed on Sunday.

Vam descobrir que la botiga no està oberta al dumenge (algú ens ho va dir). / We found out that the shop was closed on Sunday. El títol: How do you find mushrooms? How do you feel, mushroom hunter?